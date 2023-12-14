Kahala man sentenced to 25 years for drug, firearm offenses

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 29-year-old Kahala man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison Tuesday after he was convicted for drug dealing and shooting a man who stole methamphetamine from him.

Cyrus Croskery, 29, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and for using a gun to help sell illegal drugs. He entered into a plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice in July. Croskery must also serve five years on federal probation after he gets out of prison. He has been detained since his arrest last year and will start serving his sentence immediately.

Croskery, working with others, was responsible for bringing approximately 80 pounds of methamphetamine and 40,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl from California to Hawaii from June 2021 to February 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

On Jan. 31, 2022, Croskery shot a man in the foot for allegedly stealing six pounds of methamphetamine from Croskery.

“Our community continues to be plagued by the distribution of methamphetamine, and now increasingly, lethal doses of fentanyl,” said U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors, in a statement. “This defendant trafficked both drugs, and did so while possessing multiple firearms, making his conduct even more dangerous.”

Croskery’s attorney, Cassandra L. Stamm, did not immediately reply to a Hono­lulu Star-Advertiser request for comment.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was tipped off in January 2022 by Honolulu Police Department officers that Croskery was “importing large sums of methamphetamine” into Hawaii, according to a Feb. 3, 2022, criminal complaint.

On Feb. 2, 2022, DEA agents and HPD officers setup surveillance of Croskery’s Kilauea Avenue address, where he was seen putting a black duffel bag into the trunk of a red BMW, and then drove to the La Croix Hotel on Kalakaua Avenue.

Hotel staff gave DEA agents Croskery’s room number, and watching the hotel’s surveillance camera system saw someone leave the room with a small bag.

The person left the hotel, got into a van that pulled about 100 yards away, and got out again. “This behavior is consistent” with illegal drug dealing, read an affidavit filed by a DEA agent who worked the case.

The alleged drug courier was stopped, telling investigators he got a jar full of 75 oxycodone pills from someone named “Chris.” Occupants inside the van told law enforcement they were in Waikiki to meet “Cyrus.”

While DEA agents and police prepared to enter Croskery’s room he appeared in the hotel’s lobby and saw them.

Croskery, who was wanted in connection with a Jan 31, 2022, Waikiki shooting, was found carrying a “blue and silver Glock-style homemade handgun frequently referred to as a “ghost gun,” without a serial number.

In the hotel room investigators seized 500 pills of counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl.

“The DEA, working alongside and in-conjunction with our local law enforcement partners, is committed to safeguarding the health and safety of our communities, and to keeping all Americans safe from illicit narcotics and its accompanying violence. Dangerous and highly addictive synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl are wreaking havoc on our communities and killing people at increasing rates,” said DEA Hawaii District Office Assistant Special Agent in Charge Victor Vazquez, in a statement. “This case illustrates the collaborative work, alongside our local law enforcement partners, to target and hold drug traffickers accountable who drive addiction and threaten public safety.”

When questioned, Croskery admitted the gun and drugs were his and that he shot a man in the foot Jan. 31, 2022, because he thought he was stealing methamphetamine from him. Croskery also admitted to keeping more guns at a friend’s house.

Investigators went to the friend’s home and found two short barrel AR-15 style rifles, one rifle that “appeared to have full-automatic capability” and one handgun. Investigators also took two pounds of methamphetamine and about 2,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, which Croskery said were his.

A search of his Kilauea Avenue home led investigators to recover one black third-generation Glock 17 handgun chambered in 9 mm and one more semiautomatic handgun. Croskery admitted that he used the Glock handgun in the Jan. 31, 2022, shooting.