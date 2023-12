Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> The Daniel K. Ino­uye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies has selected Russell Bailey as its new deputy director. Bailey has extensive executive-level serv­ice at the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, the Joint Staff, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the National Security Council staff at the White House, as well as tours on two U.S. Embassy country teams (Indonesia and Singapore). Bailey replaces Capt. Richard Sears, USN (Ret.), who has been the deputy director since earlier this year, succeeding Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Jim Hirai. Sears will retire when Bailey assumes his duties.

>> Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the addition of Jenny D. Akers (RA) to its firm in its Kapolei office as an independent agent. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Realty, she served as an independent business consultant for Rodan & Fields.

