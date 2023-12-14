comscore Igiede named third team All-American | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Igiede named third team All-American

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii women’s volleyball senior middle blocker Amber Igiede was named to the AVCA All-America third team for the second straight season after helping lead Hawaii to its fourth straight Big West title and 30th straight NCAA Tournament berth. Read more

