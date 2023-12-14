Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – December 14, 2023 Today Updated 11:12 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL ILH girls, Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Damien, 6 p.m. Varsity III: Hawaiian Mission at La Pietra, 6 p.m. OIA West girls: Leilehua at Mililani. JV game at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. SOCCER OIA East: McKinley at Kaimuki (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kailua (girls JV at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaiser at Kalaheo (boys JV at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalani at Farrington (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kaiser (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kahuku at Roosevelt (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kailua at Moanalua (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kahuku (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). THURSDAY BASKETBALL High school boys: preseason, Damien at Campbell, 5 p.m. ILH girls, Varsity II: Mid-Pacific at Hanalani; Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist. Games start at 6 p.m. OIA girls: Kalani at Kailua, 7 p.m. Previous Story Igiede named third team All-American Next Story Television and radio – December 14, 2023