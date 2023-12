Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Comedy is coming soon to Pearlridge Center. Local comedians Andy Bumatai, Augie Tulba and Frank De Lima will be headlining at the No Vacancies Comedy Club, which will take advantage of empty retail spaces at the mall.

The rotating schedule of performers is a rare opportunity to see Hawaii’s big three local comedians outside of downtown Honolulu and Waikiki.

De Lima’s unique blend of song parodies and good-natured ethnic comedy have made him an island favorite since the mid-1970s. Bumatai has been “Hawaii’s first stand-up comic” for almost as long, and Tulba, aka “Augie T,” is the most durable of the island’s second generation of local stand-up comedians. All three have received multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for their comedy albums.

The venue, which will have shows at 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays only, takes its name from the fact that it will occupy a vacant retail space at the center. When the space is leased, No Vacancies will move and “pop up” to temporarily fill another Pearlridge vacancy. The shows run through Jan. 27.

On Dec. 22, Andy Bumatai will perform at 6 p.m.; Augie Tulba will take the stage at 8 p.m. De Lima is slated to play on Jan. 5.

And, in keeping with the pop-up concept, other comedians might appear onstage at some shows along with the night’s headliners.

Admission is $20; $30 for VIP seating.

For tickets and exact show location, go to 808ne.ws/novacanciesclub.