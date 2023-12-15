Letter: Abortion politics puts vulnerable women at risk

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m writing to shed light on the chilling effects of restrictive abortion laws, as seen in the distressing cases of Brittany Watts in Ohio and Kate Cox in Texas. These women’s stories are not just headlines; they are stark reminders of the dire consequences when politics override health care.

Watts’ ordeal in Ohio, where she faced legal action after a stillbirth, and Cox’s struggle in Texas to obtain a medically necessary abortion, reveal a grim reality: The health exceptions touted in these laws are a mirage. Women’s health and lives are being gambled away in a political power play.

The irony is bitter. Remember when Republicans screamed about “death panels” under the Affordable Care Act? Now, their policies are creating a scenario far worse, making critical health care decisions based on draconian laws, not medical necessity.

It’s high time we face facts. These restrictive laws are not about protecting life; they’re about controlling women’s bodies and choices.

The path forward is clear: We need a Congress that supports women’s rights, a president committed to safeguarding our health, and laws that genuinely protect our right to choose.

Russ Savit

Lahaina

