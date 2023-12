Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If being a nuisance with illegal fireworks isn’t reason enough, consider the reality of those explosives starting a brushfire that can quickly get out of control and endanger the neighborhood. Read more

If being a nuisance with illegal fireworks isn’t reason enough, consider the reality of those explosives starting a brushfire that can quickly get out of control and endanger the neighborhood.

So this Sunday, households with illegal or unwanted fireworks should seriously consider participating in a “no questions asked” amnesty dropoff event. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., four fire stations will be accepting fireworks for disposal: in Kaka­ako, at 555 Queen St.; in Waipahu, at 94-121 Leonui St.; in Kapo­lei, at 2020 Lauwiliwili St., near Costco; and in Mili­lani Mauka, at 95-1990 Meheula Parkway.