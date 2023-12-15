Editorial: Another blow to school facilities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are few areas in which the public is more concerned about improving facilities than in its schools. The state Department of Education (DOE) has been weighed down by a massive project roster and has an office dedicated to crossing each one off the list.

Whatever approach the Office of Facilities and Operations has been taking, though, hasn’t worked to anyone’s satisfaction, least of all the students and faculty members. They have been waiting three years and longer for capital improvement projects for more and better classrooms, gyms, band rooms, libraries and other facilities.

Adding to their frustration: The DOE assembled a list of appropriations, totaling nearly $466 million, which it proposed to lapse — a hefty funding loss for schools that now will go to other state priorities.

And yes, there are other priorities, most vividly the tragic loss of life and monumental loss of property in the Maui wildfires of August, compounding an already daunting housing shortage. But schools communities also have suffered during the pandemic — and nearly a half-billion dollars in taxpayer investments in education facilities is a lot for the DOE to surrender.

Further, last week the department also announced the “separation” of Randall Tanaka, assistant superintendent in charge of facilities, from his position.

The announcement did not include a reason for Tanaka’s departure — the statement reported in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser asserted only that Tanaka’s position was “an at-will appointment who served at the pleasure of the superintendent.” Regardless, the timing logically would lead the public to suspect a connection.

And was there? Why are funds for these projects lapsing, and why the turnover in top personnel? The least that the department owes the public is a clear explanation of what’s gone wrong with its projected timeline for all these projects, a rationale it should deliver without delay.

The state Legislature, which has oversight and control of budgets for schools and other state priorities, owns part of this problem. It was disappointing, then, when the House informational briefing aimed at answering questions, slated for Dec. 7, was abruptly canceled.

House Speaker Scott Saiki explained this week that he was alerted to a plan by Keith Hayashi, superintendent of schools, to investigate the problems with the backlog of projects now relegated to the back burner. Saiki said he decided to let that process move ahead first.

It’s not a surprise that Hayashi is finally motivated to pursue answers, of course. The state Board of Education is holding off on approving his raise until the criteria for his performance evaluation is updated.

But the public deserves answers now. Ultimately the answers should come in a report from Hayashi, one that lays out the reasons for the lapsed-funding delays and that proposes fixes to move projects to completion on a more timely basis.

There is a long history of dysfunction over school facilities. In 2004, the Legislature moved full responsibility for procurement of construction — major works had been handled by the Department of Accounting and General Services — to the DOE. A major appropriation for renovation and repair in 2006 drew a critical report from the state auditor in 2009.

There have been changes since, of course, but the current problems are sure to draw dim assessments by lawmakers. Saiki said the bumpy progress on projects undercuts the credibility of DOE cost projections. And that surely will undercut efforts to win a healthy cut of the state’s capital improvements budget in 2024.

That is a shame, above all, for the students now missing the chance to benefit from a better learning environment.