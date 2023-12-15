comscore Attorney acknowledges deficiencies in Maui homeless sweeps | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Attorney acknowledges deficiencies in Maui homeless sweeps

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A homeless encampment at Wahikuli Wayside Park, commonly known as U-Turns, stood Thursday on Maui.

A Maui County attorney acknowledged Thursday to the state Supreme Court that the county lacks procedures to store items seized in homeless sweeps to allow property owners the opportunity to retrieve their belongings. Read more

