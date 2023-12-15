comscore Ex-OCCC guard sentenced in meth smuggling case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-OCCC guard sentenced in meth smuggling case

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.

Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson has sentenced a 52-year-old ex- corrections officer to 3-1/2 years in prison and two years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Read more

