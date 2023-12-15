Kokua Line: Is the Pali Highway Resurfacing Project finished?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : We did a round trip from Kailua to Honolulu over the weekend, and what to my wondering eyes … Could it be that the Pali Highway Resurfacing Project is at long last all pau? Read more

Question: We did a round trip from Kailua to Honolulu over the weekend, and what to my wondering eyes … Could it be that the Pali Highway Resurfacing Project is at long last all pau? I don’t recall any grand announcement — maybe I missed it. But this is truly cause for celebration. Any update?

Answer: Yes. Phase II of the Pali Highway Resurfacing project should be “substantially completed” by today, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Russell Pang said Wednesday in an email. Due to bad weather, crews might need a few days after the holidays to finish the remaining work, which includes road striping and installation of traffic counting systems and loop detectors, he said. A final inspection of the project will occur in early January, and if any errors are found, a “punch list” of necessary corrections will be scheduled.

The department issued a news release Thursday announcing the update.

The Pali Highway improvement project began in late 2017 and subsequently was divided into two phases, with the entire project initially expected to be finished in 2020. Phase I wrapped up in late 2020, but work on Phase II didn’t begin until 2021 and then faced various delays until finally nearing completion this week, according to information posted over the years on the DOT website.

Phase II, which stretches from Vineyard Boulevard to Waokanaka Street, involved rebuilding weakened pavement, asphalt paving work, removal of abandoned electrical systems, upgrading traffic signals, rebuilding sidewalks and curbs, replacing guardrails, installing new signs and re-striping the roadway. Its completion will conclude this project.

Phase I involved installing LED streetlights from Vineyard Boulevard to Castle Junction, resurfacing Pali Highway from Waokanaka Street to Castle Junction, installing median barriers, improving draining and replacing guardrails. A natural disaster expanded the scope of the work, as crews also had to reinforce the Pali tunnels and complete rockfall mitigation work after landslides in February 2019.

Oahu motorists have coped with road closures, lane closures, on- and offramp closures and detours during various stages of work over the years. In the statement, the DOT expressed appreciation for the public’s cooperation and support “as we continue with our initiative toward system preservation.”

Q: When does Hawaii’s minimum wage go up again?

A: On Jan. 1, to $14 an hour, an increase of $2, according to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. For information about subsequent increases through 2028, see labor. hawaii.gov/wsd/minimum-­wage.

Q: I feel hesitant about approaching a homeless person on the street, but I would like to help in some way, although money is tight for me as well. I think it would be better to work through an organization.

A: There are many opportunities to do so, whether you have money, time or both to donate. For example, the Institute for Human Services Inc., an Oahu nonprofit organization devoted to ending the cycle of homelessness, welcomes volunteers as individuals or in groups. If you submit IHS’ volunteer form, you’ll be added to an email list and receive regular information about special events that need volunteers, and you also can choose to volunteer to fill specific needs within the organization, which are described on its website. Learn more at ihshawaii.org/volunteer.

Mahalo

A big mahalo to the gentleman who stopped me Tuesday as I was driving away from Times Waimalu with my plate lunch on top of my car roof! I had remembered the drink but forgotten the lunch! — Aloha, John

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.