Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview: My annual column of things I learned in 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  There was a Trump Cafe in Waikiki in 1933. The name referred to a game of cards, not a person.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    There was a Trump Cafe in Waikiki in 1933. The name referred to a game of cards, not a person.

  John Lennon met islander Rikki Cooke in India and was inspired to write the song "The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill." Yoko Ono sang it with him.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    John Lennon met islander Rikki Cooke in India and was inspired to write the song “The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill.” Yoko Ono sang it with him.

  Al Michaels

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Al Michaels

  Tommy LaSorda

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Tommy LaSorda

Every year at this time, I look back on the previous 12 months and review what I learned about Hawaii people, places and organizations in a two-part series. Read more

