comscore Hawaii gets rival Fresno State on 2024 football schedule | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Hawaii gets rival Fresno State on 2024 football schedule

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

The football rivalry between Hawaii and Fresno State will be renewed in 2024, according to the Mountain West Conference’s matchups announced Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – December 14, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard – December 15, 2023

Scroll Up