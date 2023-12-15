Sports Hawaii gets rival Fresno State on 2024 football schedule By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:21 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The football rivalry between Hawaii and Fresno State will be renewed in 2024, according to the Mountain West Conference’s matchups announced Thursday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The football rivalry between Hawaii and Fresno State will be renewed in 2024, according to the Mountain West Conference’s matchups announced Thursday. With the dissolution of divisions this year, UH and Fresno State did not meet in the recently completed regular season, ending a streak of 31 years. Although the original master schedule had those two teams playing this year, there was the possibility of shuffling as a fallout from 10 of 12 schools leaving the Pac-12 after this academic year. Oregon State and Washington State will fill their 2024 football schedules with nonconference games against Mountain West schools. Instead of playing eight league games, each Mountain West team will play seven conference opponents and either OSU or WSU in a non-counting game. In 2024, the Rainbow Warriors will play host to Mountain West members Boise State, Nevada, New Mexico and UNLV. Their road games will be against Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and Washington State. The league did not announce the dates of the games. “It’s a good schedule,” UH coach Timmy Chang said. “It’s tough competition. Every game is tough.” Boise State, which won the league’s 2023 title, and Hawaii will meet for the first time since 2020. The teams have not played in Honolulu since 2016. UH and Fresno State have had memorable games since their days as members of the Western Athletic Conference. “It’s funny we don’t play for a trophy, but it has a feel of a rivalry game,” Chang said. UH and UNLV play for the Island Showdown Trophy. But the Warriors’ other trophy opponents — Wyoming, Air Force and San Jose State — are not on their 2024 schedule. Previous Story Television and radio – December 14, 2023 Next Story Scoreboard – December 15, 2023