Scoreboard – December 15, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

College women: Big Island Holiday Classic, Bridgewater State (Mass.) vs. Angelo State (Texas) , 6 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

OIA East girls: Kahuku at Farrington; Kailua at Kalani; Kalaheo at McKinley. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Kaiser at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Moanalua; Anuenue at Castle.

OIA West girls: Mililani at Radford; Nanakuli at Leilehua; Kapolei at Waipahu; Waianae at Aiea. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Waialua at Pearl City.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou at Mid-Pacific; Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2; Damien at Punahou I-AA. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Waipahu (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kapolei at Campbell (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Pearl City (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Aiea at Radford (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Waipahu at Mililani (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Leilehua at Waianae (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Campbell at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). Girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Waianae at Leilehua.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Big Island Holiday Classic, Angelo State (Texas) vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific; Hanalani at Sacred Hearts. Games start at 10 a.m.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: 8:30 a.m., start and end at Magic Island.

OIA: 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

SOCCER

OIA East: Roosevelt at Kailua (boys varsity at 2 p.m.); Kalani at McKinley (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kaimuki at Kalaheo (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Farrington at Castle (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kaiser at Kahuku (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kailua at Roosevelt (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kahuku at Kaiser (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow).

WRESTLING

OIA: Round Robin Tournaments at Leilehua, Waianae and Nanakuli. Events start at 8:30 a.m.