Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – December 15, 2023 Today Updated 9:43 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL College women: Big Island Holiday Classic, Bridgewater State (Mass.) vs. Angelo State (Texas) , 6 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. OIA East girls: Kahuku at Farrington; Kailua at Kalani; Kalaheo at McKinley. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Kaiser at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Moanalua; Anuenue at Castle. OIA West girls: Mililani at Radford; Nanakuli at Leilehua; Kapolei at Waipahu; Waianae at Aiea. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Waialua at Pearl City. SOCCER ILH girls: Punahou at Mid-Pacific; Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2; Damien at Punahou I-AA. Games start at 4:15 p.m. OIA West: Mililani at Waipahu (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kapolei at Campbell (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Pearl City (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Aiea at Radford (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Waipahu at Mililani (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Leilehua at Waianae (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Campbell at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). Girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Waianae at Leilehua. SATURDAY BASKETBALL College women: Big Island Holiday Classic, Angelo State (Texas) vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. ILH girls, Varsity II: Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific; Hanalani at Sacred Hearts. Games start at 10 a.m. CANOE PADDLING ILH: 8:30 a.m., start and end at Magic Island. OIA: 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon. SOCCER OIA East: Roosevelt at Kailua (boys varsity at 2 p.m.); Kalani at McKinley (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kaimuki at Kalaheo (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Farrington at Castle (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kaiser at Kahuku (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kailua at Roosevelt (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kahuku at Kaiser (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). WRESTLING OIA: Round Robin Tournaments at Leilehua, Waianae and Nanakuli. Events start at 8:30 a.m. Previous Story Television and radio – December 14, 2023 Next Story Television and radio – December 15, 2023