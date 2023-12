Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The U.S. already has provided Ukraine with $111 billion since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his grinding invasion more than 21 months ago. Read more

That’s a lot of money. Where’s it coming from?

According to 2023 Tax Foundation data, the top 50% of all taxpayers paid 97.7% of all federal individual income taxes, while the bottom 50% paid the remaining 2.3%.

Why is our government giving billions of dollars to kill men, women and children and destroy everything?

James Arcate

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

