comscore City measures pave way for transit, stadium development | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

City measures pave way for transit, stadium development

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

The action paves the way for future development of mixed-use business, residential and affordable housing sites near the state’s planned New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s economic growth may slow in 2024
Next Story
Tyson Miyake appointed by Gov. Green to Maui House seat

Scroll Up