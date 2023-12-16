comscore Coast Guard gets new ship assigned to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Coast Guard gets new ship assigned to Hawaii

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  Retired Coast Guard commandant Paul Zukunft, now a Hawaii resident, greeted the Harriet Lane. He previously captained the ship during the 1990s.

    COURTESY COAST GUARD

    Retired Coast Guard commandant Paul Zukunft, now a Hawaii resident, greeted the Harriet Lane. He previously captained the ship during the 1990s.

  The CGC Harriet Lane arrived Wednesday in Honolulu as the Coast Guard's new "Indo-­Pacific Support Cutter" as the service tries to boost operations in the region.

    COURTESY COAST GUARD

    The CGC Harriet Lane arrived Wednesday in Honolulu as the Coast Guard’s new “Indo-­Pacific Support Cutter” as the service tries to boost operations in the region.

The cutter sailed more than 8,000 nautical miles over 36 days from Portsmouth, Va., to join the Coast Guard’s District 14, which is headquartered on Oahu and is the service’s largest area of operations. Read more

