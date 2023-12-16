Coast Guard gets new ship assigned to Hawaii
Retired Coast Guard commandant Paul Zukunft, now a Hawaii resident, greeted the Harriet Lane. He previously captained the ship during the 1990s.
The CGC Harriet Lane arrived Wednesday in Honolulu as the Coast Guard’s new “Indo-Pacific Support Cutter” as the service tries to boost operations in the region.
