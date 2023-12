Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

John Oda shot a 32 on his back nine, capped by a birdie on the 18th hole, to take a one shot lead in the professional flight of the Hawaii State Open at Kapolei Golf Course on Friday.

Oda shot a 69 to sit at 136 after two rounds, leading Tyler Ota by a stroke. Ota tied for the low round of the day with a bogey-free 67 to rocket into second place after carding a 70 on Thursday. Chris Shimomura matched him with a 67 but sits in eighth place, having shot a 77 on Thursday.

Oda and Ota will tee off at 9 a.m. today with Mililani’s Jared Sawada, who trails Ota by two strokes in third place. Shawn Lu (140), Max Bonk (142) and Nick Mason (142) will tee off 10 minutes before they do. Corey Kozuma is also at 142.

Marissa Chow leads the women’s open by 14 strokes over Arianna Ball after putting up a 74 on Friday.

Tomomasa Nakamura leads the amateur flight by four strokes over Tad Lawson, and Blaze Akana is on top in the championship flight by a stroke over Tyler Ogawa and Peter Jung. Craig Larson is up by three on Johnathan Ota in the senior flight after shooting 75 on both days.