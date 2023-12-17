comscore Letter: Keep migrant camps out of national parks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Keep migrant camps out of national parks

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s congressional delegation supports the Biden administration’s use of our national parks to house migrant camps. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Don’t install stairs above Kualoa Ranch

Scroll Up