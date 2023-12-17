Letter: Keep migrant camps out of national parks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s congressional delegation supports the Biden administration’s use of our national parks to house migrant camps.

Republicans wholeheartedly objected and championed House Resolution 5283 to protect these lands.

If you think placing another telescope on a mountaintop was a contentious process, what would your stance be if President Joe Biden were to include Hawaii’s national park lands to house migrant tent cities?

Let that sink in. No environmental assessment, no environmental impact statement for the placement of a tent city to house noncitizens at a national park, executed overnight at the whim of this president.

If Smoky the Bear could utter an observation to House Resolution 5283, it should be, “Only you can prevent abuse and theft of your public lands, so please, vote to save wildlife, protect sacred places, preserve our historical grounds and leave tent cities for migrants who came to this country illegally for the backyards of politicians who tore down the wall.”

Tom Berg

Ewa Beach

