Letter: NIMBYs wrong about Ala Wai flood project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: NIMBYs wrong about Ala Wai flood project

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It is amazing that the NIMBY opponents of our Ala Wai Flood Mitigation Plan are complaining that their views while driving down Ala Wai Boulevard will be blocked with implementation of our neighborhood-saving flood plan. Read more

