Letter: Revisit use of LNG as interim fuel source

It is time for Hawaii to look again at liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power generation instead of continuing to burn oil, given these tough economic times and our desire to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

We worked as commercial advisers on Hawaii Gas’ earlier LNG plans, and Oahu alone would have saved more than $1 billion in fuels costs from 2019-2022 if the LNG plan was not killed by then-Gov. David Ige. These savings are based on Hawaiian Electric’s costs, which are publicly available from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

If Hawaii wants a cleaner and cheaper fuel source that can complement intermittent renewables until we reach our 100% renewables goal, LNG is a no-brainer.

Shasha Fesharaki

Kailua

