Sheriff Division welcomes 14 new deputies
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 10:18 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
A graduation ceremony for the state’s newest law enforcement officers was held Friday at the Department of Public Safety Training Academy.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree