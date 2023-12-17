comscore Sheriff Division welcomes 14 new deputies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sheriff Division welcomes 14 new deputies

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.
  • DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY A graduation ceremony for the state’s newest law enforcement officers was held Friday at the Department of Public Safety Training Academy.

    A graduation ceremony for the state’s newest law enforcement officers was held Friday at the Department of Public Safety Training Academy.

Fourteen new deputies joined the state Sheriff Division on Friday, the Department of Public Safety announced. Read more

