Bobby Knight helped Steve Alford experience a wonderful life
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bobby Knight, then at Texas Tech, and then-Iowa coach Steve Alford met before a game in Chicago in 2004.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indiana coach Bobby Knight and player Steve Alford shared a moment after the Hoosiers won the NCAA Championship in New Orleans on March 30, 1987.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree