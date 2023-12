Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team dropped its first game of the Big Island Holiday Classic on Saturday, falling 69-62 to Angelo State at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Jeniece Harmon led the Vulcans (2-5) with a game-high 16 points and Kaile Cruz added 13. Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant had 16 points to lead the Rambelles (9-4).

The Vulcans were doomed by a slow start as the Rambelles jumped out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter.