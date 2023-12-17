Player of the Year Adrianna Arquette did it all to deliver state title to Kamehameha

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Light on her feet, Adrianna Arquette brings a cannonball with every swing.

Kamehameha’s resurgence one year after missing the state championships for the first time in two decades had plenty to do with the fierce, humble 6-foot senior. So electric in motion, she sparked the Warriors to a state title.

Coaches and media voted the versatile, powerful UH signee the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Girls Volleyball All-State Player of the Year. Arquette’s clutch play and consistency across the court — blocking, serving, digging, passing — were factors in Kamehameha’s run to the koa trophy.

“After the season, taking it all in, realizing what a great ride we had as a team. I never really imagined what it would be like to be on this team,” she said.

Arquette finished the season with 364 kills and a .383 hitting percentage. She had 30 aces, 111 total blocks and 264 digs. Against top rival Punahou, she averaged 16 kills in their three ILH matchups. She had 17 kills, 18 digs and three assists in the four-set victory over the Buffanblu for the state title, as well as a season-high 18 kills twice against Punahou during the ILH season.

“She is steady. She is composed. She makes the phenomenal look simple and she doesn’t think much about it,” Kamehameha coach Chis Blake said. “That steady play and effort sometimes gets overlooked because it’s not flashy.”

Through her prep career, Arquette mastered the skills of multiple positions — a club setter who is an all-angles kill machine during school season. Her skill set is so versatile, a team of six Adrianna Arquettes would be the ultimate balanced, fundamentally sound, explosive squad.

Getting to this point took patience and persistence.

“A lot of it was her overall growth and development. We picked her up as a freshman, the season that the ILH played in the spring. Seeing her grow and develop, she got better year after year,” Blake said. “She was playing out of position for us. She had been training as a setter for years (in club volleyball). We asked her to sacrifice and do those things that were best for our team.”

As a junior, Arquette played middle and opposite, and was voted to the All-State Fab 15.

“Even the other years, she’s always stepped up. She’s phenomenal in the things she’s able to do, but as a great example to the girls on our team,” Blake added.

The demands of being a Kamehameha Warrior are all part of the culture Blake and his staff have established for more than two decades. This year’s team had its share of memories on and off the court.

“She’s one of the reasons as a captain that we had great senior leadership,” Blake noted.

The grind included constant work on the school track, hours in the weight room and just enough time to refuel during brief respites between school and volleyball. Kamehameha’s seniors, including setter Emma Lilo and Arquette, set the tone.

“The car rides after practice, before games, blasting music, going to McDonald’s. Their humor. How they hold themselves. Eventually we’ll fill these big shoes of theirs,” sophomore outside hitter Kalaweloilehua Chock said.

Arquette will miss her teammates, but they have memories for life.

“Everyone was really bonded on and off the court. Getting to know each other over this past season has been great — it helped us play together. The senior class is very funny. The practices this year, we had a lot of laughs. It’s a good coaching relationship between the coaches and the team,” she said. “The support was so great. Our student section and our families, everybody who came and supported us. They made a huge part of our season.”

She is looking forward to becoming a Rainbow Wahine.

“I’ll enjoy my time after graduating with my family and friends. I’m very excited to go to UH and get started. The UH ohana and the coaches established there, the fans are all so incredible,” Arquette said.

Emma Lilo finished second in the All-State balloting after dishing out 338 assists in ILH and state-tournament action. She was also an ace server and finished with 18, along with 70 digs, 22 kills and five blocks. She was also voted the most improved player in the state.

Punahou senior Lulu Uluave, like Arquette, moved away from her natural position to help her team. Uluave played outside hitter but will be a libero when she suits up for BYU next season. With a very heavy ball off her swing, Uluave mixed in finesse shots and finished ILH and state-tournament play with 134 kills, 115 digs, nine aces and 7.5 blocks despite a leg injury late in the season.

Uluave had a season-best 25 kills against ‘Iolani, and had 18 kills and 17 digs in the state final against Kamehameha.

Her teammate, Rella Binney, had an impeccable timing with her hitters. The senior setter finished the regular and postseason with 387 assists and 72 digs, adding 13 aces, 11.5 blocks and 20 kills. She had 42 assists, two aces and 12 digs in the state title match with Kamehameha.

Coaches and media voted Blake the Coach of the Year after he guided the Warriors to a 30-4 record and their 12th state crown under his watch. His team found its stride gradually, losing to rival Punahou early in the league season, then running the table and eventually beating the Buffanblu in four sets for the state title at BYU-Hawaii’s Cannon Activities Center.

Baldwin coach Al Paschoal was second in the voting. Other top vote-getters were Tita Ahuna of Punahou; David Bayne, who guided Mid-Pacific to the Division II state championship; Guy Enriques of Kamehameha-Hawaii; and Jarin Lubong of Roosevelt.

Blake credited his players for embracing every goal, large or small.

“Each team has its own character. Our training was really, really tough. They found a way to compete every day. Our competition in the gym was very good,” he said. “They were able to trust in the game plan. The team was really close. Our challenges brought our team close and they were able to adjust.”

STAR-ADVERTISER’S FAB 15

RANK NAME SCHOOL POS. HT. YR.

1. Adrianna Arquette Kamehameha OH 6-0 Sr.

2. Emma Lilo Kamehameha S 5-9 Sr.

3. Lulu Uluave Punahou OH 5-8 Sr.

4. Malu Garcia Moanalua OH 6-2 Sr.

5. Rella Binney Punahou S 5-10 Sr.

6. Alexis Rodriguez Mililani OH 5-10 Sr.

7. Maela Honma KS-Hawaii OH/OPP 5-9 Sr.

8. Kamanaookalani Goldstein Kamehameha OH 5-8 Jr.

9. Haumea Marumoto Punahou OH 6-0 Sr.

10. Malinah Purcell-Telefoni Kapolei OH 6-0 Sr.

11. Erica Roberts Mililani OH 5-11 Sr.

12. Miliana Sylvester University MB 6-2 Sr.

13. Reese Teves Punahou L 5-7 Sr.

14, Marisa Nakata Hawaii Baptist L 5-7 Jr.

15. Kalaweloilehua Chock Kamehameha OH 5-11 So.

Player of Year: Adrianna Arquette, Kamehameha

Coach of Year: Chris Blake, Kamehameha

HONORABLE MENTION

Tia Kapihe, Kamehameha

Callie Pieper, ‘Iolani

Lilinoe Paschoal, Baldwin

Kaila Kalama-Bajet, Damien

Kaleinani Watson, Kamehameha

Bailey Nakanelua, ‘Iolani

Malie Kuamo‘o, KS-Hawaii

Natalie Fukumoto, Moanalua

Charis Kai, Mid-Pacific

Brooke Eglinton, Mid-Pacific

Leila Paraoan, Kapolei

Naya Martinez, Maryknoll

Ariana Naipo, Baldwin

Amanda Naipo, Baldwin

Kealohalani Cox, Punahou

Indigo Clarke, Punahou

Evelyn Kilisi, Punahou

Anae Asuncion, Mililani

