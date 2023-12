Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii State Open golf tournament returned just in time to reward one of the state’s most successful players.

John Oda won the tournament at Kapolei Golf Club on Saturday, adding a prestigious local title to his slew of amateur accomplishments.

“I won low amateur before, but I’ve never won (the pro flight),” Oda said. “Dean Wilson and Nick Mason were always winning it. It’s nice to put my name on the trophy with those guys.”

Oda turned professional in 2017, the last time the Hawaii State Open was played. Before that, he won two state high school championships and two state amateur titles. He has been chasing PGA Tour status ever since and has earned $168,336 with the big boys.

The tournament, which is run by the Aloha Section PGA, dates back to 1928 but evolved into the current Sony Open and reinvented itself into one of the jewels for Hawaii players who can’t get into the PGA’s tournament. Tadd Fujikawa was the defending champion and Sam Cyr won at Turtle Bay in 2011, the last time it was on Oahu. The champions list includes all of Hawaii’s legendary names, from Arthur Armstrong and David Ishii to Lance Suzuki and now John Oda.

“It means everything that it is back,” Oda said. “There are a lot of young pros in Hawaii chasing status on a tour, and to be able to come back home and get friendly competition, it means a lot to us.”

Oda shot a 31 in a cold mist on the front nine and finished with a 68 to beat hard-charging Jared Sawada for the title by a stroke.

Oda led by seven strokes over Sawada and four over Tyler Ota after 10 holes in the final group on Saturday before things turned interesting.

It was basically Oda vs. Old Man Par, but Kapolei reared its ugly head just when the weather started to warm up. Oda bogeyed his first hole since No. 17 on Friday when he blew his par putt past on the par-3 12th and Sawada buried his birdie to cut the margin to five between the cart buddies. Sawada picked up another stroke when Oda suffered his second straight bogey on 13, his only back-to-back dropped shots of the tournament.

They parred 14 after waiting for old friend Shawn Lu to retreat from the group ahead to retake his fairway shot and helping find Ota’s ball in the thick rough in front of the restroom. Sawada cut the four-stroke margin in half with his birdie on 15 and Oda’s bogey on 17, but the former Moanalua standout had things well in hand. He parred the last to make Sawada’s birdie meaningless except for the $3,000 for second place. Oda was rewarded $5,000.

Marissa Chow picked up $1,000 after winning the women’s title by 25 strokes over Arianna Ball. Tomoko Ratzlaff picked up $200 for taking third with her low round of the tournament of 86. There were only three females entered.

Tomomasa Nakamura was the low amateur by nine shots over Tad Lawson with 231 shots over three rounds. Blaze Akana ruled the championship flight as the only player under par with a score of three to the good, while Tyler Ogawa and Peter Jung were 2 over par.

Lance Taketa of Hilo was the top senior professional by two strokes over John Bascuk of Kailua and picked up $1,200 for his 14-over-par score. Lihue’s Jonathan Ota ruled the senior amateur division at plus 10, topping Craig Larson of Lahaina by six shots.