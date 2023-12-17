comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Dec. 17, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Dec. 17, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Lahaina resident Robin Curry snapped a selfie in front of Poke Hanoi in Hanoi, Vietnam, in March.

    Lahaina resident Robin Curry snapped a selfie in front of Poke Hanoi in Hanoi, Vietnam, in March.

  • On a Christmas markets tour in December 2022, Waikele resident Paul Nishimura matched shakas with a surfing Santa outside a Breitling watch store in Lucerne, Switzerland. Photo by Joy Nishimura.

    On a Christmas markets tour in December 2022, Waikele resident Paul Nishimura matched shakas with a surfing Santa outside a Breitling watch store in Lucerne, Switzerland. Photo by Joy Nishimura.

  • While visiting Waseda University in Tokyo in March, Honolulu resident Shan Li discovered the nearby A&A Cafe, which stands for “Aloha & Aina.”

    While visiting Waseda University in Tokyo in March, Honolulu resident Shan Li discovered the nearby A&A Cafe, which stands for “Aloha & Aina.”

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life - Dec. 10, 2023

Scroll Up