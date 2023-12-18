comscore Letter: Trump victory would end democracy in U.S. | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Trump victory would end democracy in U.S.

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It is a foregone conclusion that former President Donald Trump will be the Republican presidential nominee. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: More moving away as Hawaii dream gets costlier

Scroll Up