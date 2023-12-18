Letter: Trump victory would end democracy in U.S.

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is a foregone conclusion that former President Donald Trump will be the Republican presidential nominee. Some political pundits believe Trump has a decent chance of recapturing the position he once held. Lately, several major media outlets have published articles warning American voters about the risks of a Trump victory, which include destruction of democracy, installation of an authoritarian regime and retribution against his political enemies.

Those who are not taking these warnings seriously are making a grievous mistake. Trump, whose campaign platform was built on hate, revenge and racial resentment, has no intention of governing to improve the well-being of the American people. He is only interested in one thing: unlimited power to aggrandize himself. In fact, he made no bones about his dictatorial ambitions.

The press, as one of the spark plugs of democracy, needs to keep reminding the American people more vigorously and frequently on the dangers of a Trump second presidency. The stakes could not be higher. A Trump victory would end democracy.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

