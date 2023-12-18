comscore Letter: Trump’s resurgence is beyond belief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Trump’s resurgence is beyond belief

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Ten years ago, who would have believed that someone who loses the election for the presidency one day will have his sycophants try to stage a coup based on a lie that the election was stolen? Read more

On Politics: More moving away as Hawaii dream gets costlier

