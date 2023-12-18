Letter: Trump’s resurgence is beyond belief

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ten years ago, who would have believed that someone who loses the election for the presidency one day will have his sycophants try to stage a coup based on a lie that the election was stolen? Read more

Who would have imagined that almost half the country would believe him, especially when there was no evidence to substantiate this lie, and that a large percentage of our fellow citizens would continue to believe this lie for years?

Who would have believed 10 years ago that this presidential candidate would be indicted for 91 felonies in four different locations, and yet would still be the frontrunner to become our president again?

As a country, we have lost our ever-lovin’ minds.

Robert Griffon

Makiki

