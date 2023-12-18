Editorial | Letters Letter: Trump’s resurgence is beyond belief Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Ten years ago, who would have believed that someone who loses the election for the presidency one day will have his sycophants try to stage a coup based on a lie that the election was stolen? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Ten years ago, who would have believed that someone who loses the election for the presidency one day will have his sycophants try to stage a coup based on a lie that the election was stolen? Who would have imagined that almost half the country would believe him, especially when there was no evidence to substantiate this lie, and that a large percentage of our fellow citizens would continue to believe this lie for years? Who would have believed 10 years ago that this presidential candidate would be indicted for 91 felonies in four different locations, and yet would still be the frontrunner to become our president again? As a country, we have lost our ever-lovin’ minds. Robert Griffon Makiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: More moving away as Hawaii dream gets costlier