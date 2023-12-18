comscore Off The News: Problem with Maui’s homeless sweeps | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Problem with Maui’s homeless sweeps

  • Today

An attorney representing Maui County before Hawaii’s Supreme Court conceded Thursday that Maui doesn’t have a process for preserving property or allowing people to reclaim possessions after homeless encampment “sweeps.” Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: More moving away as Hawaii dream gets costlier

Scroll Up