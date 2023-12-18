Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Problem with Maui’s homeless sweeps Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! An attorney representing Maui County before Hawaii’s Supreme Court conceded Thursday that Maui doesn’t have a process for preserving property or allowing people to reclaim possessions after homeless encampment “sweeps.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. An attorney representing Maui County before Hawaii’s Supreme Court conceded Thursday that Maui doesn’t have a process for preserving property or allowing people to reclaim possessions after homeless encampment “sweeps,” unlike Oahu, even though those protections have been judged necessary by Hawaii’s courts to preserve people’s due process rights. Maui hasn’t conducted a sweep since September 2021, when it destroyed property from encampments in Kanaha. That prompted an American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii lawsuit, arguing for more protections. Maui lost that case in Circuit Court; county attorney Bradley Sova was arguing Maui’s appeal on Thursday. Previous Story On Politics: More moving away as Hawaii dream gets costlier