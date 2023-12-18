Big Island paddling coach rescued after 4 hours in ocean
- By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:03 a.m.
-
PHOTO COURTESY LANA DANIELS
Liam Powers, left, Michael Poerstel and Skyler Marciel at the Honokohau Harbor boat ramp after delivering Nathan Grocholski Lopez to the ambulance.
