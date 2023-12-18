comscore Big Island paddling coach rescued after 4 hours in ocean | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Big Island paddling coach rescued after 4 hours in ocean

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY LANA DANIELS Liam Powers, left, Michael Poerstel and Skyler Marciel at the Honokohau Harbor boat ramp after delivering Nathan Grocholski Lopez to the ambulance.

    PHOTO COURTESY LANA DANIELS

    Liam Powers, left, Michael Poerstel and Skyler Marciel at the Honokohau Harbor boat ramp after delivering Nathan Grocholski Lopez to the ambulance.

Competitive paddlers live for big winds — similar to big-wave surfers, whenever the wind comes up, paddlers hit the water. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Oct. 9-13, 2023

Scroll Up