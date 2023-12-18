comscore Capitol pool repairs on track for completion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Capitol pool repairs on track for completion

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

Long-awaited repairs to one of the ground-level reflecting pools at the state Capitol are coming to a close after decades of leaking it caused in the chamber level — just in time for the next legislative session. Read more

