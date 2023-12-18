comscore Hawaii Land Trust buys 642 acres at Mahukona | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Land Trust buys 642 acres at Mahukona

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.

Hawaii Land Trust — in partnership with Na Kalai Wa‘a; federal, state and county agencies; and the Kohala community — has completed its largest purchase, permanently protecting 642 acres of land at Mahukona on Hawaii island, the nonprofit announced last week. Read more

