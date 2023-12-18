comscore Milestone is marked for recovery efforts of Nihoa millerbird | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Milestone is marked for recovery efforts of Nihoa millerbird

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
    The status of the Nihoa millerbird, also known as ululu, has been downgraded by the International Union for Conservation of Nature from critically endangered to endangered.

The Nihoa millerbird is no longer on the brink of extinction thanks to years of conservation efforts, according to wildlife officials. Read more

