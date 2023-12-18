comscore Robert Steele, Honolulu Museum of Art board member, shines a spotlight on African American art | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Robert Steele, Honolulu Museum of Art board member, shines a spotlight on African American art

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:19 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Steele describes a piece by artist Margo Humphrey.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Robert Steele and wife Jean at their Honolulu residence Monday with some of their collected work by African American artists.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

When Robert Steele was a student attending Morehouse College in Atlanta, he got a job at the library of Atlanta University and would often visit the art gallery in its basement. Read more

