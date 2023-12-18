NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Chiefs, collecting two tackles and an interception. He picked off Patrick Mahomes when Kadarius Toney dropped a pass into his hands. Tavai fumbled trying to advance it but New England kept possession.

It was Tavai’s second interception of the year, the first time he has had more than one in a season. Tavai tied his career high with his ninth straight NFL start.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: Started in the win over the Giants and turned his only target into his first touchdown reception since hauling in a pass from Drew Brees in 2018. He caught a 7-yard strike from David Carr for New Orleans’ first score of the game. Kirkwood is one of 10 Saints to catch a touchdown pass this season and played 245 games between touchdown receptions.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Was called on to boot the ball twice in the win over the Steelers on Saturday, unleashing a 57-yarder inside the 20 on one but having his first attempt blocked.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was in the starting lineup for the loss to the Raiders on Thursday, getting in on three tackles. He was on the field for all but three defensive snaps in the blowout.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Was declared inactive against the Jaguars, he is still waiting to make his NFL debut.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Made his biggest mark on special teams in the win over the Falcons. He made his first tackle on the opening kickoff and added another on punt coverage in the second quarter. From there, he became a kickoff specialist and booted a squib kick 53 yards just before halftime. He kicked off again in the fourth quarter and that effort covered 43 yards. Kicker Eddie Pineiro handled the opening kickoff but Grugier-Hill took over from there even though Pineiro was healthy enough to kick the game-winning field goal.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the win over the Steelers on Saturday, finishing with four tackles (three solo) and a half sack the first time Pittsburgh quarterback Mitch Trubisky dropped back to pass. Buckner had two tackles for loss and hit the quarterback twice.

He played only 72% of the defensive snaps as he works his way through a back issue and not practicing all week. He hasn’t missed a game since 2020 and has missed only two games in his career.

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Came off injured reserve to drill the game-winning field goal in overtime to beat the Titans. Fairbairn made field goals of 23, 27, 53 and the game-winner from 54 yards. He also nailed his only extra-point try and three of his five kickoffs were for touchbacks and one of them caused the returner to call for a fair catch at the 6-yard line. It was Fairbairn’s first game since Week 8 after being shelved by a quadriceps issue.

Fairbairn scored 13 points in the upset, the fourth time this season he has had more than 10. It was the first time he made multiple field goals past 50 yards since December of last year.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Got 18 snaps on offense, his most since week 5, with one catch for five yards in the win over the Vikings on Saturday.

Iosivas was targeted twice in the game and caught his first punt return for no gain.

>> Alama Uluave, Free agent offensive lineman: Was waived by the Dolphins this week to make room for two more additions to the offensive line.

Center Connor Williams tore his ACL and the franchise picked up veterans Jonotthan Harrison and Matt Skura to replace him. Harrison played against the Jets on Sunday.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers offensive line: Played just two snaps on special teams in the loss to the Colts on Saturday with the offensive line getting healthy.

Herbig hasn’t played a snap on offense since Arizona three weeks ago when he came off the bench and was graded as the team’s best offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus. Interior line starters Mason Cole and James Daniels both had holding penalties on Saturday and the offensive line gave up four sacks.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Came off the bench in the loss to the Colts on Saturday and made two tackles, one of them solo. He also recovered Connor Heyward’s blocked punt on Rigo Sanchez at the 1-yard line, just a yard away from his first touchdown.

Herbig was in line for the first start of his career but T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith cleared concussion protocol to leave the Crusader to play only 11 snaps on defense after getting 45 in the previous contest.

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is traveling to Seattle separate from the team because of illness and is questionable to play against the Seahawks today. That would open the door for Marcus Mariota to make his first start in more than a year.

Mariota is 34-40 in his career as a starter and 4-1 in Monday Night Football. He has never lost in two starts against Seattle.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Had no trouble with Tyreek Hill on the shelf, hitting 21 of his 24 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Jets.

He didn’t run the ball at all, but was sacked three times. He leads the NFL with eight fumble recoveries but didn’t have any bad snaps on Sunday.

WAIANAE

>> Kana’i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: His regular season is over after being placed on injured reserve for the second time this season with a knee injury.