comscore NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

NFL Islanders

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Chiefs, collecting two tackles and an interception. He picked off Patrick Mahomes when Kadarius Toney dropped a pass into his hands. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Dec. 17, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio – December 18, 2023

Scroll Up