Letter: Hawaii not immune to propaganda on Trump

It's really quite remarkable how "Trump derangement syndrome" letters to the editor in this newspaper are published almost daily. Hawaii residents seem to be gullible to the fake news media that spews pure propaganda about Donald Trump. There is a good possibility that Trump will be elected president in 2024.

David Hardy
Waikiki