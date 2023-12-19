Letter: Hawaii not immune to propaganda on Trump

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s really quite remarkable how “Trump derangement syndrome” letters to the editor in this newspaper are published almost daily. Read more

Hawaii residents seem to be gullible to the fake news media that spews pure propaganda about Donald Trump.

There is a good possibility that Trump will be elected president in 2024.

David Hardy

Waikiki

