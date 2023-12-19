Letter: Seek better candidates for American president

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The American people deserve better candidates for the office of president of the United States. The two leading Republican and Democratic candidates are not worthy to represent the decent, law-abiding, patriotic citizens of our beloved country. Both candidates are habitual liars, shady businessmen, morally weak, vindictive and lack integrity. One seems borderline senile while the other is bombastic. Neither candidate is fit to lead our country through the challenging and treacherous times that lie ahead.

We the citizens of this country should demand that our political party leadership provide the voting public with candidates who are wise, strong and decisive, but at the same time are honest, virtuous, respectful and full of integrity. They should be good examples for the youth of our country, as well as the people of the world.

Let our local and state representatives know that we demand new presidential candidates whom we can support and be proud to lead us into the future.

David Robertson

Waialae Iki

