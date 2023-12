Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The pools surrounding Hawaii’s Capitol building suffered from design flaws from their inception, repeatedly allowing water to leak into offices below ground over the decades and causing a stink with repeated algae blooms. But repairs intended to stop the leaks, at least, are being completed, according to the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS).

Waterproofing work on the Diamond Head-side pool will be completed on schedule, by the end of December, DAGS says; work on the Ewa pool is scheduled after the legislative session ends in May.