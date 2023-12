Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pomelo, known as jabong in Hawaii, is the largest of the citrus fruits, and an original species, meaning it is not a hybrid like most fruits. In fact, the jabong itself has been hybridized — sometimes by nature, sometimes by humans — to create other fruits such as the grapefruit. The flesh can be white or pink. Commercially, pomelo is available in some stores from late October to February. If you are fortunate to come upon a juicy and sweet fruit, consider making this simple but satisfying salad. It can be a light alternative to the heavy foods of the holiday season.

Pomelo Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 large pomelo (3-4 pounds)

• 1 (14-to-20-ounce) can lychee, liquid reserved

• 10-12 fresh longan (also called dragon eye)

• 15-20 fresh mint leaves Directions:

Peel the pomelo. Remove the white membrane surrounding each segment and discard. Break the slices into bite-sized pieces and place in a bowl.

Tear each lychee into three pieces; add to bowl. Peel longan, remove seed and tear the white flesh into three pieces; add to the bowl.

Pour a third to a half of the reserved lychee liquid into the bowl. Stir to mix well.

Wash mint leaves; tear each leaf into three pieces. Add 2/3 to the fruit and mix. Use the rest of the mint as garnish.

Serves 8-10.

Approximate nutrient analysis per 3/4 cup serving (based on 8 servings, 4 pound pomelo, 20 oz lychee, 12 longan): 90 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 0 mg sodium, 22 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.