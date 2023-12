Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dilyuns Michael works at Roots Café and Market, which is a part of Kokua Kalihi Valley, and she invented this delicious dish that uses the ripened ulu, or breadfruit. Read more

Dilyuns Michael works at Roots Café and Market, which is a part of Kokua Kalihi Valley, and she invented this delicious dish that uses the ripened ulu, or breadfruit. She mixes in sugar, water and sweet rice flour, called mochiko, for the batter. The dumplings are fried until golden brown and slightly crunchy, but softer inside. The textures are perfect.

Dilyuns is from Palau and enjoys cooking and coordinating to benefit the community.

Breadfruit is very versatile. The cooked small, young fruit resembles artichoke; the mature ulu can be a potato substitute. For this recipe, the ripened breadfruit is sweet and can be used as you would a banana, in baking. Michael’s advice, if you are not able to find ripe ulu, is to buy a mature one that has bits of yellow on the skin and leave it at room temperature to ripen.

Peel and core the breadfruit and mash it. Her recipe is similar to poi mochi, but has the distinct sweetness of ripened breadfruit. Michael suggests sprinkled powdered sugar to fancy the appearance of the dessert, but she usually just eats it plain and warm.

Fried Ulu Mochi

Ingredients:

• 1 pound very ripe, sweet ulu (breadfruit)

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 to 1 1/2 cups water

• 1 16-ounce package of mochiko (sweet rice flour)

• Neutral oil for frying

• Optional: powdered sugar

Directions:

Peel and core the ulu. In a mixing bowl, smash the ripe ulu, add sugar and mochiko. Add water slowly until it is a thick consistency and falls in ribbons. Put oil in a pot so it is at least 3 inches deep and heat to 325 to 350 degrees. Use a small ice cream scoop to measure out 2-inch dumplings. Fry in batches (so dumplings are not crowded together) until each center is cooked and has a golden brown exterior, about 4-5 minutes. If you prefer a crispier exterior, cook it a few more minutes. Remove and drain. Repeat frying until ˚ nished.

You may sprinkle with powdered sugar, if desired. Serve hot or at room temperature. Makes about 24.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.