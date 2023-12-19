comscore Full of flavor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Full of flavor

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 5:31 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Co-owners and chefs Ezzio and Asia Lavarello with their daughter, Donatella.

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Empanadas (two for $10)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Jerk chicken ($20)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Fully loaded frites Lomo Saltado ($25)

Thanks to Dash of Sazón, you can experience the flavors of Latin America and the Caribbean without leaving Oahu. Read more

