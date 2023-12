Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Craving a relaxing afternoon tea experience? Check out these options:

Weekday delight

The Artisan Loft, located inside Dean & Deluca at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach (383 Kalaimoku St.), recently launched a five-course afternoon tea ($54 per person), available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The menu includes your choice of a hot/iced tea or latte, orange scone with pineapple curd and mascarpone whipped cream, saffron seafood chowder topped with a puff pastry, an assortment of savory sandwiches and pate, a variety of desserts and kochi yuzu sorbet.

Enhance your tea experience with add-ons like a tipsy tea flight ($25) and afternoon bubbly ($18).

Call 808-729-9720.

Special tea events

Sticking with a heartwarming holiday tradition, The Veranda (5000 Kahala Ave.) is featuring a Teddy Bear Tea event ($80 per adult, $56 per child ages 6-12) from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Families can enjoy seasonal delights and guests are encouraged to bring a teddy bear to donate to local kids in need.

From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, The Veranda is hosting Tea with Santa, during which Santa Claus himself will make an appearance. The cost is the same as the Teddy Bear Tea.

Visit kahalaresort.com.

A unique butterfly tea

The Veranda at Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach (2365 Kalakaua Ave.) offers a Butterfly Tea Time from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Guests can experience an interactive butterfly dome and butterfly release, presented by Paradise Monarchs.

Choose from the Moana Classic Tea ($75), First Lady Tea ($96) or Royal Tea ($135). The latter includes a tea-infused mimosa flight, soup du jour or salad, berries with yogurt and whipped cream, tropical sorbet and an omiyage gift bag.

A butterfly keiki tea set ($70) is also available, and includes keiki sandwiches, sweet offerings, a milkshake, butterfly wings, a goodie bag and a box containing a live butterfly chrysalis.

Visit verandawaikiki.com.