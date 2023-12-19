Alleged leader of satanic cult arrested in Hilo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Hilo man who allegedly founded an online cult promoting self-harm and cutting to minor girls as part of a satanic anarchist campaign to create chaos, child pornography and end civilization made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Monday.

Kalana Limkin, 18, became the target of agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in May after he was “previously identified as an individual involved in the solicitation of child pornography and self-harm imagery from self-identified minors,” according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

Limkin was identified in “numerous” Internet Crimes Against Children Cyber Tipline reports, where he uploaded “multiple child pornography image files.”

One of the images Limkin allegedly uploaded was of a nude, pre-pubescent girl with “rape” written in black ink on her abdomen, with a naked man standing over her.

Limkin allegedly confessed to the crime of possessing child pornography and admitted creating the online group “Cultist.” He allegedly told FBI agents that his group promotes self-harm and cutting.

He also allegedly admitted that he asked minor females to “send him nude photographs of themselves.”

In June a minor victim was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu. The girl told health care officials and investigators that she first found Limkin in the online community of Omeagle, which connected her to his Discord server, “Cultist.”

The girl told investigators that Limkin shared his screen and showed the girl “child pornography of a 5 year old girl being raped.”

Limkin allegedly had rules and “would make girls cut his name into their body and had a collage of pictures of it.”

He allegedly communicated with other minor females and asked for nude photographs every two hours and commented that “the younger (the females), the better.”

Limkin allegedly would also post Nazi and child pornography memes in his Discord server.

During a search of his Hilo apartment on Thursday, he also allegedly admitted collecting pictures of girls with his name cut into their skin. He called them “fan signs,” according to federal court documents.

Limkin was an associate of the groups known as “CVLT” and “764” and identified as the founder of the splinter group “Cultist,” which focused on “promoting child pornography, child exploitation, sexual extortion, and trafficking, doxing, swatting, ‘fed’ing,’ manipulation, animal cruelty and self-harm of minors.”

In a motion to detain Limkin without bail until trial, filed Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mohammad Khatib wrote that the alleged racist pedophile is facing up to 20 years in federal prison. Khatib described Limkin’s alleged conduct as “disturbing.”

“The defendant’s history and characteristics justify detention. The defendant adheres to the beliefs of a group known as ‘764.’ That group is a radical offshoot of a satanic anarchist group, The Order of Nine Angles, which espouses the belief that society must be destroyed from within. O9A (Order of Nine Angles) encourages members to engage in criminal acts, including violence, sexual assault, murder, and terrorism, to accelerate and cause the demise of western society,” wrote Khatib. “O9A advocates ‘culling,’ a form of human sacrifice, to eliminate Jews, people of color, and others deemed to be inferior under their Social Darwinist views.”

Limkin is scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday at 10:30 a.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom A. Trader. The charge of receipt, distribution and possession of child pornography is the result of an investigation by FBI agents working with the Hawaii Police Department.

Limkin’s attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Maximilian J. Mizono, did not respond to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser request for comment.

The group promotes “rape and sexual assault as a means of asserting domination, breaking social norms, and propagating the expansion of the white race.”

Limkin’s group “embraces terrorism, including radical Islamic jihadist ideology and the violent tactics of jihadist groups,” like the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham and al-Qaida, as a means to “accelerate the decline of Western society and to attack Jewish people in particular,” according to court documents.

Limkin’s adherence to the practices of 764 represents a “radical shift in the group to specifically target children and use CSAM and videos depicting animal cruelty, self-harm, and other acts of violence to accelerate chaos in society.”

Limkin and members of 764 allegedly coordinate global efforts to destroy “civilized society through the corruption of youth,” authorities say.

The group targets underage populations around the world by using the online communities of Discord and Telegram as “vessels to desensitize vulnerable populations through sharing extreme gore and child sexual abuse material.”

The group is accused of grooming generations of children to use violence and embrace chaos.

Nationwide warning

Members of the group 764 have conspired and continue to conspire in both online and in-person venues to engage in violent actions to push a “Racially Motivated Violent Extremist ideology” that meets the “statutory definition of Domestic Terrorism,” according to the complaint.

The FBI sent out a nationwide alert in September about the groups.

The violent online groups use many names, “including 676, 764, CVLT, Court, Kaskar, Harm Nation, Leak Society, and H3ll,” but consistently evolve and form subgroups under different monikers.

The groups operate on publicly available platforms, such as social media sites or mobile applications.

“To gain access to a majority of these groups, prospective members are required to live-stream or upload videos depicting their minor victims harming animals or committing self-harm, suicide, murder, or other acts of violence. The key motivators of these groups are to gain notoriety and rise in status within their groups,” according to the Sept. 12 warning from the FBI.

The online hate and harm groups target minors “between the ages of 8 and 17 years old, especially LGBTQ+ youth, racial minorities, and those who struggle with a variety of mental health issues, such as depression and suicidal ideation.”

WHO TO CALL

The FBI advises people who believe they may be victims of a similar crime to immediately report it to:

>> The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

>> The FBI Honolulu Field Office 808-566-4300 or 800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

>> The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 800-THE-LOST or cybertipline.org.