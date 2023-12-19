comscore Alleged leader of satanic cult arrested in Hilo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Alleged leader of satanic cult arrested in Hilo

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A Hilo man who allegedly founded an online cult promoting self-harm and cutting to minor girls as part of a satanic anarchist campaign to create chaos, child pornography and end civilization made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Monday. Read more

