Disabled resident alleges discrimination over condo

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:30 a.m.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Monday it is charging a Kailua-Kona condominium complex, the Kailua Village Condominium Association, a condo unit’s owners, their real estate broker and others for their part in discriminating against a disabled resident who was buying the unit and was renting it while the sale was in escrow. Read more

