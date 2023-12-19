comscore Gov. Josh Green’s state budget prioritizes Maui’s recovery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Gov. Josh Green’s state budget prioritizes Maui’s recovery

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Gov. Josh Green spoke about his upcoming fiscal year 2025 budget during Monday’s news conference at the state Capitol.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a homeless encampment at Wahikuli Wayside Park, commonly known as U-Turns, in Lahaina.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green held up a copy of his fiscal year 2025 budget during Monday’s news conference at the state Capitol.

Gov. Josh Green on Monday made good on his pledge to help the people of Maui recover from the Aug. 8 wildfires while sticking to his earlier promises to help financially struggling families across the state. Read more

