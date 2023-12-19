comscore Hawaii tourism industry expects soft holiday season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaii tourism industry expects soft holiday season

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / NOV. 27 Hawaii holiday season bookings are down, an isle industry official says. Above, travelers walked through Kahului Airport during the recent Thanksgiving week.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / NOV. 27

    Hawaii holiday season bookings are down, an isle industry official says. Above, travelers walked through Kahului Airport during the recent Thanksgiving week.

The Transportation Security Administration is forecasting higher-than-usual travel volumes at airports nationwide this holiday. Read more

Previous Story
Alleged leader of satanic cult arrested in Hilo

Scroll Up