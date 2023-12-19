Hawaii tourism industry expects soft holiday season
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:56 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / NOV. 27
Hawaii holiday season bookings are down, an isle industry official says. Above, travelers walked through Kahului Airport during the recent Thanksgiving week.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree