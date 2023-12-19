comscore New initiative is launched to save coconut trees from invasive beetles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New initiative is launched to save coconut trees from invasive beetles

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  A ceremonial planting of coconut, or niu, was held Monday at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. Indrajit Gunasekara, lead and co-founder of NiuNow, presented a coconut seed to kahu Kamaki Kanahele before it was planted. Seated next to Kanahele is Juanita "Nalani" Benioni.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A ceremonial planting of coconut, or niu, was held Monday at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. Indrajit Gunasekara, lead and co-founder of NiuNow, presented a coconut seed to kahu Kamaki Kanahele before it was planted. Seated next to Kanahele is Juanita “Nalani” Benioni.

  The event included prayers, speakers and planting of coconut into baskets to perpetuate the lineage of indigenous palm trees, which have been threatened by the invasive rhinoceros beetle. Above, a coconut seed was planted at the ceremony.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The event included prayers, speakers and planting of coconut into baskets to perpetuate the lineage of indigenous palm trees, which have been threatened by the invasive rhinoceros beetle. Above, a coconut seed was planted at the ceremony.

The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center and its nonprofit, Elepaio Social Services, held a blessing Monday morning at their new coconut nursery as they introduced a new initiative to save coconut tree species from the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle. Read more

