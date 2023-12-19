comscore Amnesty nets over 500 pounds of illegal, unwanted fireworks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Amnesty nets over 500 pounds of illegal, unwanted fireworks

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Sunday’s fireworks amnesty day netted more than 500 pounds of illegal and unwanted fireworks. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Aaron Okamoto

Scroll Up