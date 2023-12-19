Amnesty nets over 500 pounds of illegal, unwanted fireworks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sunday’s fireworks amnesty day netted more than 500 pounds of illegal and unwanted fireworks.

The amnesty period for the public to drop off fireworks, no questions asked, was 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at four drop-off locations on Oahu.

Approximately 515 pounds of illegal/ unwanted fireworks were turned in, according to a news release.

“We thank the community for participating in the Fireworks Amnesty turn-in event,” Director Jordan Lowe of the Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement said in the release. “DLE will be working proactively to limit the availability of illegal fireworks in our neighborhoods.”

Authorities at each of the drop-off sites — Fire Station 9 in Kakaako, Fire Station 12 in Waipahu, Fire Station 40 in Kapolei and Fire Station 41 in Mililani Mauka — reported collecting firecrackers, sparklers, cracker balls, skyrockets and various other fireworks.

The amnesty day grew out of legislation signed into law in June by Gov. Josh Green establishing an Illegal Fireworks Task Force through the Department of Law Enforcement. Agencies on the task force include the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, Hawaii; U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Federal Bureau of Investigations; U.S. Coast Guard; U.S. Customs Border Protection; and Office of Homeland Security Investigations of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Since its inception in July, the Illegal Fireworks Task Force has seized over 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, according to the news release.