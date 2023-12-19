Sports Busy Maryknoll No. 1 despite split voting By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Maryknoll collected 10 of 16 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 for a third week in a row. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Maryknoll collected 10 of 16 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 for a third week in a row. The Spartans stayed busy with wins over Nanakuli (74-34), Punahou (68-57) and Kalaheo (55-30) to win the Pete Smith Classic last week. The Spartans played Kaiser on Monday and will host Leilehua on Wednesday as nonconference play concludes soon. Saint Louis garnered four first-place votes and stayed at No. 2 following runaway wins over Trinity Grammar (Melbourne) (77-30) and Kaimuki (57-32). Punahou dropped out of a tie for No. 2 and is third this week. The Buffanblu beat Kahuku (77-59) and Kaiser (72-27), but lost to Maryknoll in the Pete Smith Classic semifinal round. Kailua and ‘Iolani received one first-place vote each and round out the first five. Three Top 10 teams are busy at the ‘Iolani Prep Classic this week: Saint Louis, Mililani and host ‘Iolani. Meanwhile, Maryknoll is hosting the Sellitto Classic, named after former Spartans and HPU coach Tony Sellitto. That tourney, with pre-set games and a smaller field, includes No. 7 University, No. 8 Leilehua and No. 1 Maryknoll. Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 Dec. 18, 2023 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Maryknoll (10) (10-2) 152 1 > next: vs. Kaiser, Monday > next: vs. No. 8 Leilehua, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. 2. Saint Louis (4) (9-1) 138 2-T > next: vs. St. John Bosco (Calif.), Monday > next: TBD, Wednesday 3. Punahou (9-2) 113 2-T > next: vs. Farrington, Thursday 4. Kailua (1) (11-3) 109 4 > next: bye (vs. Roosevelt, Dec. 28) 5. ‘Iolani (1) (7-2) 94 5 > next: vs. Kauai, Monday > next: TBD, Wednesday 6. Mililani (7-2) 81 6 > next: vs. DeMatha (Md.), Tuesday > next: TBD, Wednesday 7. University (7-1) 61 7 > next: at vs. No. 1 Maryknoll, Friday 8. Leilehua (8-2) 46 9 > next: at No. 1 Maryknoll, Wednesday 9. Kahuku (9-2) 37 8 > next: vs. Campbell, Tuesday > next: at Roosevelt, Saturday 10. Kamehameha (6-4) 30 10 > next: vs. Christ the King (N.Y.), Monday, 6 p.m. > next: TBD, Wednesday Also receiving votes: Kohala 11, Kalaheo 8. Previous Story Nevada uses height to impact game, frustrate UH Next Story Television and radio – December 19, 2023