Busy Maryknoll No. 1 despite split voting

Maryknoll collected 10 of 16 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 for a third week in a row. Read more

The Spartans stayed busy with wins over Nanakuli (74-34), Punahou (68-57) and Kalaheo (55-30) to win the Pete Smith Classic last week.

The Spartans played Kaiser on Monday and will host Leilehua on Wednesday as nonconference play concludes soon.

Saint Louis garnered four first-place votes and stayed at No. 2 following runaway wins over Trinity Grammar (Melbourne) (77-30) and Kaimuki (57-32).

Punahou dropped out of a tie for No. 2 and is third this week. The Buffanblu beat Kahuku (77-59) and Kaiser (72-27), but lost to Maryknoll in the Pete Smith Classic semifinal round.

Kailua and ‘Iolani received one first-place vote each and round out the first five.

Three Top 10 teams are busy at the ‘Iolani Prep Classic this week: Saint Louis, Mililani and host ‘Iolani. Meanwhile, Maryknoll is hosting the Sellitto Classic, named after former Spartans and HPU coach Tony Sellitto. That tourney, with pre-set games and a smaller field, includes No. 7 University, No. 8 Leilehua and No. 1 Maryknoll.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Dec. 18, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (10) (10-2) 152 1

> next: vs. Kaiser, Monday

> next: vs. No. 8 Leilehua, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

2. Saint Louis (4) (9-1) 138 2-T

> next: vs. St. John Bosco (Calif.), Monday

> next: TBD, Wednesday

3. Punahou (9-2) 113 2-T

> next: vs. Farrington, Thursday

4. Kailua (1) (11-3) 109 4

> next: bye (vs. Roosevelt, Dec. 28)

5. ‘Iolani (1) (7-2) 94 5

> next: vs. Kauai, Monday

> next: TBD, Wednesday

6. Mililani (7-2) 81 6

> next: vs. DeMatha (Md.), Tuesday

> next: TBD, Wednesday

7. University (7-1) 61 7

> next: at vs. No. 1 Maryknoll, Friday

8. Leilehua (8-2) 46 9

> next: at No. 1 Maryknoll, Wednesday

9. Kahuku (9-2) 37 8

> next: vs. Campbell, Tuesday

> next: at Roosevelt, Saturday

10. Kamehameha (6-4) 30 10

> next: vs. Christ the King (N.Y.), Monday, 6 p.m.

> next: TBD, Wednesday